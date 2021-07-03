Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

MTCH traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $161.40. 1,270,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Match Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Match Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

