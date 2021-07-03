Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $24.09

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $24.88. Materialise shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 4,265 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.