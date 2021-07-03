MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Holdings Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 161.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

MaxLinear stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,317 shares of company stock worth $8,255,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.