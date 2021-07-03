McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. 1,127,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,904. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

