McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $182.62 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.