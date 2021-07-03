McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,708 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.80% of McGrath RentCorp worth $35,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

