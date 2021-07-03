Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.60. Mears Group has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £206.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.