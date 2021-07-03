Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Lowered by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.