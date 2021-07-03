Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Sells $1,440,835.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE MDT opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

