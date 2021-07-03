megaBONK Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,226.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. megaBONK has a total market cap of $233,851.15 and approximately $8,226.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.11 or 0.00731034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.82 or 0.07575326 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

