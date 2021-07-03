Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$3.60 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.