Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NYSE MTOR opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46. Meritor has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

