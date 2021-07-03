Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $173,209,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.