MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $458.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

