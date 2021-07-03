Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $41,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.92. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

