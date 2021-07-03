Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 438 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carter’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after acquiring an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,342,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,225,000.

NYSE CRI opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

