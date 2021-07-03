Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.25 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

