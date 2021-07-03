Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 696,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,321 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.43 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

