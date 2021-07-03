Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $319,000 Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

