Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

