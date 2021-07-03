Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 621 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 63,341 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ABB by 3,679.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

