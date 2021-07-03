Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,896.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $19.62 or 0.00056576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.05 million and $11,896.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00138483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00169141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,615.25 or 0.99827010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

