Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MITUY stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $16.76. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532. Mitsui Chemicals has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

