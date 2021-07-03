Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of MITUY stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $16.76. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532. Mitsui Chemicals has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68.
About Mitsui Chemicals
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.