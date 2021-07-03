MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down to $177.95

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.95, but opened at $173.56. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $167.76, with a volume of 6,665 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MKS Instruments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

