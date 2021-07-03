Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.24

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

