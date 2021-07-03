Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. 81,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02. Mondi has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

