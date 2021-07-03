Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 263.40 ($3.44). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 259.40 ($3.39), with a volume of 449,558 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on MONY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334.44 ($4.37).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.