Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

NYSE NOW opened at $551.83 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

