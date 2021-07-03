Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.20. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

