Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Starbucks makes up about 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.97. 4,723,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

