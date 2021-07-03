Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 49,816 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,040,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after acquiring an additional 253,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.92. 377,380 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.12.

