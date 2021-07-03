Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New $671,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.07.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

