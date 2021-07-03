Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $47.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,576.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,428.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

