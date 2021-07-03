Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,123 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.24. 403,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,465. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $475.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

