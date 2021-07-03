Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,858 iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,221,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 30,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 29,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.