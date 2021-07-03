Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes $622,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

AMGN traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,309. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.85. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

