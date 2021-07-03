Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $719,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $367.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $368.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

