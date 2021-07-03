Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Moody’s worth $103,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $367.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.36. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $368.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

