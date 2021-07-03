Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.