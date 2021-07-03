Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Position Cut by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.