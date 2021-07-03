MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $500.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI opened at $541.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.21. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $543.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.