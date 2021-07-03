Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

NASDAQ MUDSU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.80. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

