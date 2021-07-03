MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPLN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 433,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

