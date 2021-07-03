Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Truist Securities

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.82% from the company’s previous close.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,476.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

