Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.98.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

