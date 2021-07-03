Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,986 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

