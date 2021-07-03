Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

