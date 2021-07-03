Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 270,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NYSE IPG opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

