MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce sales of $550.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.90 million and the lowest is $538.40 million. MYR Group posted sales of $513.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYRG stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2,520.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

