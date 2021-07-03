MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.59

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.59 and last traded at $92.59, with a volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

